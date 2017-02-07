Home Indiana White Supremacy Group Leaves Fliers On Indiana University Campus February 7th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

The FBI have been notified by authorities that white supremacist fliers were posted around Indiana University’s campus.

The fliers were left on office doors of minority faculty members, according to Indiana Executive Vice President Lauren Robel. She states the fliers’ intent was to intimidate, threaten, scare and provoke anger.

Officials say the white supremacy group claiming credit posted similar fliers on as many as 30 additional colleges around the country.

Indiana University Police Department Captain Andy Stephenson commented, “It’s one thing to post general fliers out in public. We all enjoy first amendment protection, but its another thing when specific individuals appear to be targeted.”

Police will continue to investigate the responsible group. They request students to alert them if more signs or fliers appear.

