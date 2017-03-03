White-Posey-Gibson EF3 Information from NWS
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Paducah, KY
803 PM CST Fri Mar 3 2017
…This is a REISSUANCE of a part of a previously issued product and
contains No New Information…
…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 02/28/2017 TORNADO EVENT…
.OVERVIEW…A strong tornado moved from White county Illinois into
Posey and Gibson counties in Indiana.
.White/Posey/Gibson tornado
Rating: EF-3
Estimated peak wind: 152 mph
Path length /Statute/: 44.6 miles
Path width /Maximum/: 440 yards (peak)
Fatalities: 1
Injuries: 2
Start date: Feb 28 2017
Start time: 954 PM CST
Start location: 4.2 miles northeast of Carmi Illinois
End date: Feb 28 2017
End time: 1045 PM CST
End location: 1.3 miles south southeast of Oakland City Indiana
A strong tornado set down northeast of Carmi Illinois and almost
immediately expanded to 400 yards wide. In White county, this tornado
damaged or destroyed 35 structures ranging from homes to farm buildings to
mobile homes. One resident told us that his home, which was severely damaged
in this tornado, was also damaged by the 1925 Tri-State Tornado. By the time
the tornado reached just west of the Wabash River, it was a 1/4 mile wide.
Numerous trees were snapped/uprooted across the county. The tornado passed
into Posey county Indiana around 1005 PM CST. In north Posey county, the
tornado damaged numerous trees, damaged or destroyed some barns, damaged
about a dozen homes, including one house that was shifted off of the foundation.
One person, who was camping, was injured. The tornado crossed Interstate 64
near the 10 mile marker. The tornado crossed into Gibson county around 1016
PM CST. In Gibson county, the tornado damaged or destroyed 106 structures.
Of these, 26 were destroyed, 21 suffered major damage, 26 suffered minor damage,
and 33 had minimal damage. At least one person was injured in Gibson county.
Across Gibson county, the tornado probably averaged 1/8 of a mile wide and
peaked at 1/4 of a mile.