White-Posey-Gibson EF3 Information from NWS

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Paducah, KY

803 PM CST Fri Mar 3 2017

…This is a REISSUANCE of a part of a previously issued product and

contains No New Information…

…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 02/28/2017 TORNADO EVENT…

.OVERVIEW…A strong tornado moved from White county Illinois into

Posey and Gibson counties in Indiana.

.White/Posey/Gibson tornado

Rating: EF-3

Estimated peak wind: 152 mph

Path length /Statute/: 44.6 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 440 yards (peak)

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 2

Start date: Feb 28 2017

Start time: 954 PM CST

Start location: 4.2 miles northeast of Carmi Illinois

End date: Feb 28 2017

End time: 1045 PM CST

End location: 1.3 miles south southeast of Oakland City Indiana

A strong tornado set down northeast of Carmi Illinois and almost

immediately expanded to 400 yards wide. In White county, this tornado

damaged or destroyed 35 structures ranging from homes to farm buildings to

mobile homes. One resident told us that his home, which was severely damaged

in this tornado, was also damaged by the 1925 Tri-State Tornado. By the time

the tornado reached just west of the Wabash River, it was a 1/4 mile wide.

Numerous trees were snapped/uprooted across the county. The tornado passed

into Posey county Indiana around 1005 PM CST. In north Posey county, the

tornado damaged numerous trees, damaged or destroyed some barns, damaged

about a dozen homes, including one house that was shifted off of the foundation.

One person, who was camping, was injured. The tornado crossed Interstate 64

near the 10 mile marker. The tornado crossed into Gibson county around 1016

PM CST. In Gibson county, the tornado damaged or destroyed 106 structures.

Of these, 26 were destroyed, 21 suffered major damage, 26 suffered minor damage,

and 33 had minimal damage. At least one person was injured in Gibson county.

Across Gibson county, the tornado probably averaged 1/8 of a mile wide and

peaked at 1/4 of a mile.

