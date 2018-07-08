Home Illinois White County Locals React To Jail Escape July 8th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Illinois

The three White County inmates are once again behind bars.

A tip from a citizen along with help from several law enforcement agencies brought the manhunt to an end this weekend.

Johnny Tipton was the third and final inmate to be caught. He was taken into custody Saturday at a camper outside of Cave In Rock after nearly three weeks on the run.

White County locals are glad to see this over with and continued to have trust in the local police.

“I’m not worried. I have the utmost confidence in our officers and jailers at the White County Sheriff’s Office,” said Luke Nelson, White County Resident. “I think that there is no reason to be worried or scared. Obviously, we had an issue a couple weeks ago, but we’ve certainly got that fixed now.”

Others were shocked by where the inmates were found.

“I was kind of surprised where they caught them because there were a couple of sightings, it seemed like they were zigzagging around,” said Denton Weiss, White County local. “But once they finally found them it just kind if shocked me that they were where they were.”

Sheriff Doug Maier said this could not have happened without everyone’s help.

“The biggest thing I got from this and always do is the cooperation we receive from all the surrounding counties, the Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Maier. “When you get in a situation like this, small departments obviously, we would’ve been overwhelmed and I just can’t be grateful enough to all the other law enforcement agencies that have just bent over backwards and worked just as hard as we have and that group effort, I think, is how you end these with positive results.”

