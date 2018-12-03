Home Illinois White County Jail Escapee Sentenced to Six Years December 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

One of the three inmates who escaped from the White County Illinois Jail in June is sentenced for those new charges.

62-year-old Johnny Tipton has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with two years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

He is also ordered to pay $750 in restitution fees to the White County Sheriff’s Department and $64 to Huck’s

Lipton, along with Zachary Shock and Justin Bray escaped from the White County Jail in Carmi back on June 17th.

Bray was caught the night they broke out. Tipton and Shock remained on the run for nearly a month until they were caught in early July.

