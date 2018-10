Home Illinois White County Inmate Pleads Guilty to Escaping From Custody October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

One of the escaped inmates from the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois pleads guilty to one count of escaping from custody.

Johnny Tipton escaped from the facility by digging a hole in the wall of the jail.

Zachary Shock and Justin Bray are the other two individuals who are accused of escaping with Tipton.

Tipton could face up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on December 3rd.

