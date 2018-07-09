Home Illinois White County Escapees Make Court Appearances July 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

The two White County escapees who were captured over the weekend made their initial court appearances.

Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton were in White Circuit Court, both were ordered held on a $1-million bond, and both were ordered back in court July 30th. Shock was picked up Friday night near Cave-In-Rock. Tipton was arrested Saturday at a campground in Gallatin County. Both men, along with Justin Bray, escaped from the White County Jail June 16th. Bray was picked up less than 24 hours after the escape. He is due in court next week.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments