Home Illinois White County Crash Claims One Life October 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

One person is dead after a bucket truck flips in White County.

According to the county coroner, 60-year-old James Pike from Fairfield died on scene.

Authorities say the crash happened at the Circle R Fertilizer Curve north of Springerton Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say there was also a passenger in the vehicle but they were not hurt.

Comments

comments