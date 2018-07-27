Home Kentucky Whiskey Industry Leaders Unite to Call For End of Tariffs July 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Members of the Kentucky Distillers Association are joining nine whiskey trade associations to call on President Trump to stop imposing new tariffs.

Bourbon is an $8.5 billion business in Kentucky with 450 million in exports worldwide. It’s also responsible for more than 17,000 jobs in Kentucky second only behind the automotive industry.

The European Union has now imposed a 25 percent duty on all U.S. whiskey products, which is going to increase the price for distributors and for customers.

Now industry leaders say they’re taking action.

