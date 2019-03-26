Where’s Katelyn?: Evansville Museum

The second annual Derby Style show is coming up quick. The Evansville Museum will put on an afternoon sampling of derby fashion with hats, handbags, and bowties on April 11th.

Filmmakers get ready for the second annual Drone Film Festival at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.

Videos can be submitted of landscapes, extreme video, and any non-traditional video.

The community is welcome to come see the shots at the festival and 44News Katelyn Perrett is at the museum Tuesday morning with more on the event.

