March 1910 was the warmest, driest March on record for the Tri-State. Just 0.01″ was recorded in Evansville for the month, nearly 0.50″ less than the second driest March, 0.48″ in 1857.

This only enhanced an already warm weather pattern over much of the U.S., especially in the Plains & Midwest, where the anomalies were extreme & very similar to 2012.

