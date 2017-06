44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason goes Inside the Community with Ben Smith, who is an afternoon radio host from Thy Word Network. Ben always brings unique and useful fundraisers.

The event is Wheels for the World, which has to do with Ben’s missionary work in some of the world’s most impoverished areas.

Wheels for the World will be held at Walther’s Golf & Fun on Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Thy Word Network.

