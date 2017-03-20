Aside from the fact that this Crew is HILARIOUS?!

This new Promotions and Event Production Team is shaking up the nightlife in Evansville.





There’s a “Gatsby” party coming up in April, and the Ultimate Clue Murder Mystery Dinner with me, Gretchin Irons, in June.

BUT, we’re going to focus on Wednesday’s event, What’s Wrong With You Man? Live at Bokeh!

The event, starring Corey Brust, Toran Milan, and Guest Stars comedian Knubsie Slow,and Host of Evansville’s YouTube Channel The Best Day Ever Evansville Gretchin Irons, is a live sketch comedy show with audience participation and prizes!

Just $5 at the door. March 22nd 2017. All Digital Media Geeks will be filming Live For “What’s Wrong With You Man” web show to be released this summer.

Watch the video for a sneak peek of the show, and I’ll see you Wednesday!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And if you missed it, I introduced you to a BRAND NEW STORE in Evansville! Find the Sneak Peek video here: Gabe’s Opens This Week!

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville.

