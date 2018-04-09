What’s Next at Evansville Civic Theatre
The Evansville Civic Theatre has announced their upcoming season in a very creative way, and Kevin Roach joins us on the couch to screen this fun video!
Welcome to the Evansville Civic Theatre’s 93rd season!
We wanted to start it off for you, our patrons, in a “Big” way.
So, in August, based on the 1980’s hit film starring Tom Hanks, you guessed it, “Big” the Musical.
You know the one.
Where the kid makes the wish on the Zoltaire fortune telling machine at his local carnival that he could be, well, big?
He wakes up the next day as a grown up and along the way he finds out that “adulting” is much more than he bargained for.
In October, we present to you our classic play for our season, “The Diary of Anne Frank”; the timeless and important tale of a Jewish girl hiding out with her family, in a small attic, from the Nazi regime.
Now, in December…Christmas!
Bah, humbug, am I right?
But, it doesn’t have to be…we’ve heard you, and we listened…you want Christmas shows.
So this year we’re presenting, “Dashing Through the Snow”.
It’s 4 days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and at “The Snowflake Inn”, a giant cast of eclectic characters are all converging for the night; and you know what that means?
Hilarity is going to ensue.
Clay: Come join the Next Wave Educational Program as we present to you the classic Mark Twain tale, in musical form, “Big River” in January.
Back to you, Kevin.
In March, we’re going to try something a little bit different, and bring you a thrilling, classic murder mystery from the woman who still influences thriller and suspense writers today.
Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None”, tells the story of strangers alone on an island, each invited by a mysterious host to a mysterious mansion.
You’re just gonna have to come to find out.
That hurt.
Finally, we round out our Main Stage season in May, with a show that’s sure to please.
If you take an Alfred Hitchcock classic, add in a juicy Spy Novel, and just a dash of Monty Python humor, you’ve got “The 39 Steps”.
