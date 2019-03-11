What’s New on the Small Screen

If you snuggle up with your small screen and settle down to watch an entire series, you’re always searching for what’s new on your streaming services.

Netflix and Hulu had a busy weekend, dropping tons of great content perfect for binge watching.

Here’s what’s new…

“I Can Only Imagine” dropped this weekend..

You know, I’ve never told anybody my story.

This beautiful tale won Inspirational Film of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards and was a People’s Choice nominee for Favorite Family Movie.

This is the inspiring and unknown true story behind Mercy-Me’s beloved, chart topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many, and is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness.

Also released this weekend, the entire 15th season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”.

Spoiler alert!

This season includes Kim struggling with the decision to return to Paris, Kris and the fam at a charity poker tournament, and Kourtney going through the process of freezing her eggs.

Doctor: As you know, we’ve been doing ultrasounds, trying to make sure we have plenty of eggs to harvest.

Kourtney: Two they said weren’t good, and then they incubated them and they got one out of the two, so I got 7.

Kim: Oh that’s amazing.

This season also includes a feud over the family Christmas card, a poison scare, their Celebrity Family Feud appearance and the Kardashian in Japan.

Have you heard of this new arrival?

2018’s “The Party’s Just Beginning” is the tale of Luisaidh.

In a bleak Inverness midwinter, she is careering off the rails after the suicide of her best friend.

She medicates her misery by gorging on chips and with a belief in the power of positive drinking.

Surrounded by bittersweet memories, she struggles to find someone to talk to, or some reason to make life worthwhile at the most stressful time of the year.

Told in a heartfelt way, with Karen Gillan proving to be a triple threat, “The Party’s Just Beginning” is a love letter to Scotland.

The list of new releases also includes Dudes, Rock and Roll High School, For the People and Hang Ups.

Netflix dropped a ton of original content this past weekend, including season 1 of the highly anticipated “After Life”!

Tony, played by Ricky Gervais had a perfect life…

But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes.

He decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.

He thinks it s like a super power, but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Humanity is a plague. We’re a disgusting, selfish parasite and the world would be a better place without us. Is that the sort of thing you meant?

“After Life” is sure to be a hit for Netflix.

Gervais is one of the top comedians in the world, and he’s been responsible for a ton of TV hits, including The Office, Extras and more.

And Netflix has been hyping this new original series…Immortals.

Beginning in Istanbul in the 1800s, this dark Turkish fantasy series follows Mia, a human-turned-vampire bent on revenge, who teams up with young rebels to destroy Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who hopes to find an artifact that will make him immortal.

Don’t worry if you don’t speak the language…just click the subtitles icon.

Also released this weekend on Netflix…Blue Jasmine, seasons 1 through 3 of Hunter x Hunter, and Spy Kids 2.

I can’t wait to tell you what’s dropping next week, but I’ve spoiled enough…you’ll just have to wait.

Happy binge watching!

