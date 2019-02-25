What’s New on the Small Screen This Week

When the weather is cold, we tend to stay indoors and switch on the TV…

With more and more of you finding new shows to binge watch on the small screen, a lot of you are asking me what’s next, or what to watch?

Here’s what’s new this week.





Season 2 of “Rebellion” drops today on Netflix.

The mini-series charts the birth of modern Ireland during one of the most tumultuous and dangerous periods in history.

It all begins with the outbreak of World War I.

As expectations of a short and glorious campaign are dashed, social stability is eroded, and Irish nationalism comes to the fore.

This sequel to the original miniseries, which dramatizes the events surrounding the 1916 Easter rising in Ireland, takes on the Irish War of Independence.

Newly released on Hulu…the 3rd season of “Stan Against Evil”!

Stan’s back, with more evil than ever before!

Gruff, old-school sheriff, Stan Miller, reluctantly teams with his young replacement to fight supernatural forces in a small town.

While fighting demons with Evie, he strikes a secret bargain to bring his wife back from the dead.

Season 3 is the final season for the IFC original.

Fans of Archer rejoice!

The bad boys formerly of ISIS are back!

The show experiences a change in the time period once again, with this series taking place in 1938.

The same voice cast will return as in previous seasons, but they will again play different versions of their characters.

This means that Archer, who was found shot in actress Veronica Deane’s pool at the conclusion of season seven, will remain in a coma, and the events of the season are of his imagination.

Archer: Danger Island drops on Hulu today!

Also new this week, The Voice season 16 and World of Dance season 3 on Hulu.

As for Netflix?

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: season 2 and “Workin’ Moms”, a Netflix original dropped this weekend.

Happy binge watching!

And if you know a show that we should be watching, tell me about it on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments