What’s New on the Small Screen This Week

It’s a movie filled and blast from the past week on Hulu.

Friday, the streaming service dropped a ton of old favorites perfect for binging…like the 1995 Robin Williams’ instant classic Jumanji!

Remember when Tim Burton burst on the scene?

Edward Scissorhands, one of the whimsically dark director’s most famous productions, with it’s a-la A Wrinkle in Time suburban neighborhood dropped this weekend.

Fall in love all over again with the awkward machine turned real boy creation.

Re-live Jim Carrey’s rubber-face days…with Ace Ventura, Pet Detective.

The list also includes It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Crying Game and more.

Netflix is doing that thing where it releases an overwhelming amount of new content in the form of TV series, movies, documentaries and specials… it’s a lot.

Available now, Budapest!

Inspired by the real company, Crazy Voyages, this French movie follows two friends who quit their jobs to start a bachelor-party planning company.

And if you missed the newest A.A. Milne re-vamp of the classic Winnie the Pooh, when it hit the big screen…

The bear and his BFF are back on Netflix tomorrow.

The young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in The Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way.

Also new this week on Hulu…American Beauty, Bruce Almighty, JFK and Nacho Libre.

As for Netflix?

Rivers Edge, not the Keanu Reeves movie, Stuart Little, and Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Happy binge watching!

