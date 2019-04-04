What’s New on the Silver Screen

A lot of great films are headed to the silver screen tomorrow, and we’re breaking down what they are so you’re sure to enjoy your choice.

First up, the OG DC Captain Marvel, “Shazam!”, comes out Friday, and every comic book geek I know is talking about it.

The premise?

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.

In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word…shazam!

This streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult super hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard.

Still a kid at heart inside a ripped, godlike body Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them!

Looks like it’s going to follow the typical comic book super-hero format with serious fight scenes and special effects interspersed with goofy humor.

Wondering if it’s worth the ticket price?

It’s rated a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes!





Also out tomorrow, and starring Empire’s Taraji P. Henson…The Best of Enemies.

Based on a true story, The Best of Enemies centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader.

The two reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971.

The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.

The film is based on the book The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South by Osha Gray Davidson.

This next one slipped my notice until today, but it’s playing at Showplace Cinemas, Isn’t it Romantic.

That wasn’t a question, that’s the name of the movie.

Rebel Wilson stars as Natalie, a New York City architect, who after a mugging, wakes to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare a romantic comedy and she is the leading lady.

Critics have applauded Rebel for her performance, at the same time saying that while the movie has some hilarious nuggets and does poke fun at rom-coms, the writing is thin and predictable.

And those are some of the films you can enjoy tomorrow.

Make sure when you get to the theater, you save some money for popcorn, and give yourself extra time to get there so you can watch the best part of going to the movies…the trailers!

