What’s New on Main Street?

If you took advantage of the nice weather, and strolled downtown, you may have noticed a few new businesses getting ready to open their doors.

And one of them finally did.

The Rumjahn Gallery and Framery is not your usual gallery…

I think by far and away we have the largest collection of curated local art in the entire region. What I mean by that is, there are other places that you can see local art, but our space is the biggest. We have the most of it.

