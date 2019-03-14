What’s Happening Today

It may be disgusting outside, but there are still some fun things happening today!

First up, “Wildly Wonderful Spring” at “House of Bluez”.

This annual spring store event will feature Jo Malone fragrance reps from Nashville’s Nordstrom along with a beauty counter rep from Nars cosmetics.

Dr. Ginny Steiner with Advanced Anti-aging and Weight Loss, New Moon Mystic doing aura readings and other local businesses like Sunshine Juice, Wilde Horticulture, and Pangea Kitchen.





Also today, the 24th Annual Celebration of Leadership!

This remarkably diverse and inclusive annual event seeks out and honors individuals, projects or organizations who make significant, collaborative contributions that improve and transform our community.

Doors at Old National Events Plaza open at 4, with a light hors d’oeuvre reception following.

The ceremony begins at 5:30.

The Tri State is home to tons of talented kids and the best of the best artwork from area high schoolers is hanging at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science today, for your viewing pleasure.

Today is a perfect day to visit the Museum for the 56th High School Art Show Exhibition.

In Owensboro…The Kentucky Fried Pickin’ End of Winter Bluegrass Hotel Jam Festival at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

This is one weekend that all bluegrass pickers from all over will be found in the holiday inn riverfront jamming with other pickers from several states.

This is a free event, and promises to be a finger pickin’ good time creating great memories and making lasting friendships!

Something for everyone today, find more on that city calendar, and tomorrow we’ll have a long list of events for your weekend.

