What’s Happening in Henderson? Everything.

Don’t get over the bridge to Henderson very often?

That’s about to change, and here to help with that is Alex from the Henderson Area Arts Alliance.

HAAA has got an epic season coming up!

-OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, Sat. Sept. 15

-FRANKENSTEIN, Tues. October 30

-AILEY II, Sat. November 10,

-ANTHEM LIGHTS, Sat. December 8

-iLUMINATE, Sat. February 16

-CINDERELLA, Mon. March 4

-THOMPSON SQUARE, Sat. April 13

And a FREE concert by Ranky Tanky on August 18th at 7:30pm in Central Park!

Season tickets and single tickets are on-sale now, with this kind of schedule, you might think about those season tickets…

I told you we were going to get you over that bridge to Henderson!

We’ll see you in Kentucky!





