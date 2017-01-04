What’s Entertaining the Tri State
Every week I bring you the winners of the web!
What’s been trending on YouTube?
What’s being Upvoted on Reddit?
Press play below to find out, and happy Following!
January 4th, 2017 Gretchin Irons 44News This Morning, Entertainment
44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.