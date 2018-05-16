What’s the “Cause” in Paws for a Cause?

Nationally 1 of 2 households contain a dog.

There are at least 20,000 dogs in Evansville, just within the city, and Dr. Danielle stopped by to tell us all about a special event that will be fundamental in helping bring a fancy-schmancy new dog park to Evansville!



This Saturday, leash up the pup and head to the Evansville State Hospital for “Paws for a Cause” to raise funds for Woodmere Dog Park.

Walk your dog, or dogs, around the pond.

There will be rescue groups present with adoptable dogs.

If you don’t have a dog you can rent one from one of the rescue groups and walk it!

There will be contests for biggest, smallest, best costume and best bark.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin will be the celebrity judge.

It’s all just twenty dollars.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments