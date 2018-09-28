What’s the Big Deal About Fortnite?

Released just last year, Fortnite has become a worldwide phenomenon with huge tournaments, an online community of gamers, and even some divorces attributed to the video game.

With its’ combination of battling and building, and the ability to be played across most devices, more and more people are spending hours in front of the screen, shooting it out to be the last man standing.

We’re spending some time with some gamers to find out just what it is that has them on the virtual field of battle.





Fortnite.

It’s a free to play, battle royale experience, reminiscent of The Hunger Games.

Choose an avatar and be dropped onto the island along with other players, find them, and take them out, before the island disappears.

Go into battle, kill people and get wins, and you get stuff when you do things like get a kill, or get a win.

But gamers say it isn’t just about the fighting, some times it’s the little touches in Fortnite that keep them coming back.

I play Fortnite because it’s a fun game that lots of people play. It’s a first person shooter game, and it just has lots of things like, you can play with other people and interact with other people online, and it’s a fun game!

This is the only Battle Royale game you can build in!

It’s a fun game that adds new features to it.

I play Fortnite because you can get a lot of things, and because you can get more skins, and you can see all the new updates.

And players say, if you’re going to crush the other gamers, you’d better develop a strategy, like this one…

My strategy is to just drop in, try to get as many weapons as possible, and then go somewhere near Tilted Towers, or in it; because I know that’s a really popular place and I might be able to get more wins and kills.

Not really in to the battle royale scene?

The brand new playground mode gives players a place to test out weapons, practice their skills, and try building new structures or even games within the game.

In other words, players have more time in this mode to explore their virtual surroundings, without getting killed.

If you’re playing with your friends, it’s fun to not die and be kicked out, and be able to actually play with your friends and not many other people who will betray you and kill you, take your stuff. After an hour, the storm will close in and slowly kill you.

Pick your skin, grab some weapons, and be the last man standing.

Pretty simple.

