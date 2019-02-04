What Is BHRT?

We’re going inside the community to talk about a new process that promises to give your energy a boost, make you feel younger and live better.

Are you experiencing consistent fatigue, mood swings, or night sweats? Has your ability to fall or stay asleep been impaired? These symptoms are common signs of a hormone imbalance, which can naturally occur in the body with age and can easily affect your quality of life. If you are in Evansville or surrounding area, Advanced Anti-Aging & Weight Loss now offers bio-identical hormone replacement therapy to help enhance your day to day living.

What is bio-identical hormone replacement therapy?

Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is a unique treatment that delivers specific hormones your body needs in order to get re-establish the body of a hormonal imbalance. Fused into small pellets, these bio-identical hormones are administered beneath the skin, constantly supplementing deficient hormonal levels.

What are some benefits of bio-identical hormone replacement therapy?

In addition to the body’s restored hormone levels, BHRT provides other benefits including:

•An increase in energy

•An enhancement in sexual libido

•An improvement in mental clarity

•A reduction in body fat

•An improvement in your overall mood

•And more

Why bio-identical hormone replacement therapy over other hormone replacement methods?

Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy has been proven by medical professionals to be a highly effective means of restoring the body’s hormonal levels. Unlike with topical creams, gels, or injections, BHRT grants consistent hormone delivery with longer-term results.

