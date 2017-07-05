What is a Hand Painting?

She’s only 24 years old, and already an accomplished artist that has pieces hanging, and for sale, all over the Tri State.

I even have one of her notebooks ($10 at Rumjahn Gallery and Framery) and use it here at work!

Jenna Citrus is a beautiful, poet, amazing photographer, and today she created an absolutely stunning “Hand Painting” live.

How does it work?

She chooses her palette of colors, lays down a small canvas, and drizzles the paint over a hand and onto the canvas.

Now, this could turn out to be a giant mess, right?!

Not with Jenna.

I didn’t want to wash my hand, because it was ALSO a work of art!

Press play on the video for her story, and to see this beautiful creation come to fruition right before your very eyes.



