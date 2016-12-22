WEVV’s Christmas Gift: The Annual High School Holidays Show

44News is just about ready to give its Christmas present to the Tri-State. The annual High School Holidays Show will air over the weekend on both CBS44 and FOX44.

The show includes high school choirs from across the area singing their favorite Christmas songs.

The show will air Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 a.m. on both CBS44 and FOX44, and again from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. on FOX44 only.

It will also air Christmas Eve, beginning at 11:30 p.m. on CBS44. And it will air again on Christmas at 1:30 p.m. on FOX44.

Comments

comments