Wet, Warm Pattern Ending Followed by Below-Normal Temps & Drier Regime
It will still be spring-like overall until the morning of Thursday, January 27 (60 is possible in areas by Wednesday with lots of dry, rather pleasant weather), then it is back to reality. However, as said in past forecasts & discussions, the cold coming is not like the cold we had after that warm, wet stretch in late December to very early January. We are also moving into a drier pattern.
Temperatures will tend to run below-normal late January to early February, but not excessively so.
Since January 15, some places in the Tri-State have had 3X their normal rainfall & temperatures up to 18 degrees above normal! Silver maples have begun to bud, the daffodils & crocuses are up & some Western Chorus Frogs have begun calling.
Widespread river flooding continues: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=PAH