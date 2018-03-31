Wet Snow North of I-64 Sunday Evening…..& a Look Beyond to Late April

Looks like rain will overspread the Tri-State later Sunday with temperatures evaporatively cooling from generally 45-52 to 33-37. A band of wet snow will likely set up north of I-64. There, mainly up to 1″ of snow may accumulate on grassy & elevated surfaces. A few isolated amounts of up to 2″ may occur along U.S. 50. The heaviest snow will stay well northwest of the Tri-State where up to 7″ may fall in west-central Illinois & up to 4″ in west-central Indiana.

This will be long-gone Monday as temperatures see late day to overnight rallies into the 50s & 60s as showers return. After some rainfall initially Tuesday, a break may ensue in the afternoon with gusty south-southwest winds to 33 mph. Numerous showers & t’storms will form later in the day…perhaps an organized squall line of t’storms even. The potential is there for some isolated to perhaps scattered severe weather if this line can really organize & is not tainted by too many widespread showers & t’storms forming in a warm, moist conveyor belt out of the Gulf of Mexico. Highs of 68-77 are likely (74 Evansville area).

Much colder weather will arrive Wednesday with strong gusty winds & highs only in the 40s to lower 50s with 28-32 by Wednesday night. A cold rain will settle in to end the week Friday with highs in the 40s & 50s after 50-55 Thursday. By next Saturday, with gusty winds, our highs may only run 43-50 (46 Evansville area) with freezing weather next Saturday night at 28-32.

So, this colder & wetter than normal April will continue. There are signs of a shift to more consistently warm weather with multiple days above to well above normal (80-84) near & after April 12 before we turn much cooler again late, late in the month.

Chad Evans



