Wet, Slushy Snow Friday Night

Well……….here we go again!

After 50s Friday, temperatures will fall rapidly to 32 in the evening with strong north winds to 30 mph. As this Arctic cold front passes, fast-moving storm system will ride along it, bring a period of rain to sleet to snow to the area. The actual snow duration may only around 4 hours at any given location, it appears, but it may come down at a good clip followed a period of rain, then sleet.

At this point, 1-2″ is possible north of a Sebree to Calhoun to Fordsville line with less than 1″ south of that line on mainly elevated & grassy surfaces. Heavier totals of up to 6″ may fall east of the Tri-State toward Louisville & then Lexington to Jackson, Kentucky. The gusty winds to 30 mph will plaster this gloppy snow to anything facing north.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by NWS for the potential of the heavier bands to our east to set up a little farther to the west & the duration to be longer. This is possible, but there is still uncertainty. The degree of uncertainty is such that watch has been put out.

Once the snow abruptly ends Friday night-very early Saturday morning, clearing may result in near/record lows of 22-27.

Saturday looks unseasonably cold & blustery with sun & clouds & highs only 37-44, followed by near/record cold Saturday night at 21-25 (23 Evansville).

A front lifts back northward as a warm front Sunday, as area of rain, sleet & snow may re-develop. Much of the sleet/snow would occur over our northwestern/northern tier of counties with highs 38-54 (44 Evansville).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments