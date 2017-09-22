Home Kentucky Western Kentucky Native Sworn In As U.S. Attorney September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A western Kentucky native is sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. Russell Coleman, who was nominated by President Trump in July, took the oath of office Friday.

The Western District of Kentucky encompasses more than 2.2 million people in 53 counties, two military installations, and four federal judicial divisions with courthouses in Louisville, Bowling Green, Paducah, and Owensboro.

U.S. Attorney Coleman will oversee a staff of 82, including 36 attorneys, 39 non-attorney support personnel, and 7 federal contractors. His office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the District, including crimes related to narcotics, firearms, public corruption, child exploitation, wire and bank fraud, and terrorism.

Coleman was raised in Daviess and Logan Counties, and graduated from Logan County High School. He has more than a decade of experience working in federal positions where he was engaged in federal law enforcement matters. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky.

Coleman also served as a Special Agent with the FBI and worked as Briefing Coordinator to two U.S. Attorneys General at the U.S. Department of Justice.

He has been a member of the Kentucky Bar Association since 2004 and currently sits on the Executive Board of the Kentucky Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

