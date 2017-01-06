Home Kentucky How Western Kentucky Lawmakers Voted On The Right To Work Bill January 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Right to Work bill is becoming a major topic of discussion throughout the state of Kentucky. House lawmakers passed the bill Thursday afternoon 58-to-39. Some of those lawmakers were from the tri-state area, but not all of them were for the legislation.

Right to Work would eliminate public employees the right to strike and prohibit the mandatory membership of labor organizations. Union workers see this as a direct move to weaken unions in Kentucky.

How western Kentucky lawmakers voted on this bill:

Yes: Suzanne Miles (R) Owensboro, D.J. Johnson (R) Owensboro, Jim Gooch (D) Providence, Robbie Mills (R) Henderson, and Melinda Prunty (R) Greenville,

No: Mike Castlen (R) Owensboro and Dean Schamore (R) Hardinsburg

If it passes Kentucky would join 26 other states that have adopted the Right to Work bill.

Kentucky lawmakers passed the Right to Work bill in the Senate committee and it is scheduled to be voted on by the full Senate Saturday morning.

