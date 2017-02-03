Western Kentucky Botanical Garden to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden joins 44News At Noon with details on several Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The first event is the Bee Mine Valentine Party. It is taking place on Saturday, Feb 4th at 10am. The event is for ages 5 to 13. It’s being held in the educational classroom at the garden at 25 Carter Road.

On Sunday, February 12th, the Botanical Garden is having its Cupid’s Kitchen Valentine’s Brunch. It is 11am-1pm Sunday. The brunch features an omelet station, Italian soup, country ham and sweet potato biscuits, chocolate covered strawberries, cherries jubilee and a honey of a selection of sweets.

The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. The admission also covers the Fourth Annual Orchid Show and Sale.

For more information on both events, call 270-852-8925.

Comments

comments