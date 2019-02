The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 60 westbound ramp onto U.S. 41 N to Henderson until 3 p.m. Today.

According to KYTC officials, this is to allow crews to use mowing equipment to cut brush along the area. The closure is expected to be in place until this afternoon. Drivers can self-detour via side streets.

Officials say all other ramps in the area are open.

