Westbound I-64 Closed to Remove Wedged Dump Truck Trailer

UPDATE (1:11PM): Traffic is down to one lane on westbound Interstate 64 in Wayne County, Illinois this afternoon after a dump truck struck and ended up wedge underneath an overpass.

According to Illinois State Police, Michael Willie of Peoria, Illinois was driving a 1994 Mack Dump truck with the bed in the raised position. He struck the Wayne County Road 1200E overpass near milepost 103. The dump bed separated from the truck’s chassis and was wedged under the overpass.

No one was injured in the one-vehicle accident. Bridge inspectors from IDOT continue to inspect the damage to the overpass. Westbound Interstate 64 will be limited to one lane of travel while the damage assessment to the overpass is completed.

The driver, Michael E. Willie, was cited for Vehicle Over Height, No Valid Registration, and Overweight on Registration.

FROM EARLIER…

As of 8:00AM, the Illinois State Police are reporting a dump truck had it’s trailer up when it struck an overpass and ended up wedged underneath it.

The incident happened on westbound I-64 near mile marker 103. The road has been closed down while the trailer is removed.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

ISP is asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

