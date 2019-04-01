Westbound I-69 to Close for Repair Work

Starting April 2nd around 9 a.m., Evansville Police will be closing Westbound Interstate 69 at Highway 41 for repair work. Drivers who use Westbound I-69 to enter downtown Evansville will be detoured at the HWY 41 North exit. The detour will send traffic onto northbound HWY 41 and Kentucky Ave.

Traffic will not be allowed to re-enter onto westbound Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to enter the downtown area.

Motorist should expect increased traffic on the Lloyd during the closure.

The closure will remain in place for seven to ten days.

