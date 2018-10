Home Indiana Evansville West Terrace Elementary Resumes Classes Following Evacuation October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Students and faculty at West Terrace Elementary School are back in the building after evacuating due to an odor.

Officials say at 9:37AM the building was cleared due to an unknown smell that was causing concern.

An investigation done by the Evansville Fire Department revealed the odor caused by a minor electrical problem.

Students and faculty were able to reenter the facility around 10:30AM.

