Patrons and staff of a west side business in Evansville are shocked after it closes abruptly Friday.

Signs are posted at the Show-Me’s on Pearl Drive thanking patrons for 12 years of loyalty and that the east side Show-Me’s is still open.

Some staff at the west side location say they were never told about the closing ahead of time.

Stay with 44 News for more details on what happened as we get them.

