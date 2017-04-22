West Side Nut Club Takes on Spring Project

Proceeds from the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival are being put back into the community this Spring. Dozens of nut club members spend the day volunteering at Ruth’s House, an area shelter for women.

Ruth’s House received a complete renovation all the way down to new floors. The Westside Nut Club takes on a Spring project every year and after thoughtful consideration project organizers say Ruth’s House was selected.

Jack Williams says, “We just kind of figured this was something the community you know, had a need for, this just kind of updating this place. We’re putting new flooring in, new lights, new paint, kind of dressing up and doing a little big of landscaping outside. We’ve probably got 40-50 guys here today.”

The clean up and restoration efforts at Ruth’s House are all part of the nut club’s Spring Project. The nut club additionally installed new TV’s in the medical rooms at Ruth’s House.

