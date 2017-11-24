Home Indiana Evansville West Side Nut Club Setting Up For Annual Santa Land Event November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The West Side Nut Club is setting up for its 19th annual Santa Land event. Santa Land starts on December 9th at 3 p.m., and it will be in the parking lot a t Acorn Plaza right across the street from Gerst Haus.

It’s free, and even has free cookies, hot chocolate, and a picture with Santa Claus. The first picture with Santa Claus is free, but additional pictures will cost a small donation to the West Side Nut Club.

This event will run on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. It will also be held on Saturday, December 16th and Sunday, December 17th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club 19th Annual Santa Land.

Comments

comments