West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Named Indiana's Best Fall Festival November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is named Indiana’s Best Fall Festival. More than 24,000 people voted for their favorite fall fest.

There were several other autumn favorites, but Evansville’s own takes the honor of being the best. The state’s largest festival – the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival was voted second.

The Office of Tourism Development announced the top historic destination spot is also in the Tri-state.

The Lincoln Boyhood Home in Lincoln City ranked number one. The Monastery of the Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand came in second.

Kunstfest in New Harmony made the top 10 list for best fall festival at number seven.

Ferdinand Folk Festival is ranked the 10th best fall festival in the state.

For a look at all of the state’s winners click here.

