West Side Nut Club Donates More Than $15K To Local Charities
An Evansville organization is donating thousands of dollars to several local charities. The West Side Nut Club announced Tuesday night that more than $15,800 will be donated to 11 local charities.
The local charities receiving a portion of this money include:
– Potter’s Wheel
– Joshua Academy Charter School of Evansville
– Gilda’s Club Evansville
– Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ohio Valley
– Kickers SAY Soccer
– Honor Dogs
– House of Bread and Peace
– The ARC of Evansville
– EasterSeals Rehabilitation Center
– Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley
– Wish Upon A Star
The West Side Nut Club also announced it will hand out its largest donations during the Founder’s Day ceremony in May. Part of the proceeds come from Fall Festival.