West Side Nut Club Donates More Than $15K To Local Charities

An Evansville organization is donating thousands of dollars to several local charities. The West Side Nut Club announced Tuesday night that more than $15,800 will be donated to 11 local charities.

The local charities receiving a portion of this money include:

– Potter’s Wheel

– Joshua Academy Charter School of Evansville

– Gilda’s Club Evansville

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ohio Valley

– Kickers SAY Soccer

– Honor Dogs

– House of Bread and Peace

– The ARC of Evansville

– EasterSeals Rehabilitation Center

– Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley

– Wish Upon A Star

The West Side Nut Club also announced it will hand out its largest donations during the Founder’s Day ceremony in May. Part of the proceeds come from Fall Festival.

