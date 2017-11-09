Home Indiana Evansville West Side Nut Club 19th Annual Santaland Returns to Franklin Street This Month November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A holiday tradition in Evansville is returning for another season.

The 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santaland will start setting up shop on Franklin Street later this month.

The free event includes cookies, hot chocolate and a photo with St. Nick himself.

Santa and the Nut Club Elves will be at Acorn Plaza from 3 to 6 p.m. on December 9th to 10th and December 16th to 17th.

The Nut Club will be setting up November 24th at 7 a.m. and put the tree in place around 8 a.m.

