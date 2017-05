One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle accident in Western Vanderburgh County. The accident happened around 10:30 on Mesker Park Drive near Kleitz Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies say 34-year-old Matthew Yandell of Evansville was driving a motorcycle east on Mesker Park Drive when the bike left the road and hit a tree.

Yandell was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was involved.

Deputies say Yandell was wearing a helmet.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

