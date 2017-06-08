Home Indiana Evansville West Side Culver’s Set to be Finished by Late July June 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Dealing with that concrete mixer craving is going to be a bit easier for people on the west side of Evansville in July. Culver’s will be opening a new restaurant just off the Lloyd, and it’s set to be finished by late July.

This will be Culver’s second restaurant in Evansville. The other one is off of North Burkhardt Road.

Construction on the new space is well underway, and there’s also word that things are going as planned on a new Starbucks being built now.

Culver’s is famous for its frozen custard, cheese curd and butterburgers.

