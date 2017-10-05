Home Indiana Evansville West Nut Club Members Help to Clean Up Fall Festival October 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

As the crowds start to filter out of Fall Festival they leave garbage cans filled to the brim. Each and every night all 300 West Nut Club members put the service in service organization and stay late to clean up the big mess.

“Our goal every night of all the Fall Festival is to make sure the next day when our patrons show up is to make it look like the very first day of the Fall Festival,” says Fall Festival Publicity Chairman Jeremy Melton.

137 food booths line the street each handing out containers, soda bottles, napkins all of which end up in or in some cases around the trash can. The cleanup process starts early in the day with a trash collection after the lunch crowd.

“We threw away a lot of trash at 1:30,” says Melton. All 300 Nut Club members from the president to the wannabes partake in an elaborate trash removal scheme.

“We throw all the trash, we rake the median, we stack everything back up again. And then after we’re done the street sweepers and the water trucks come through and wash everything down so the next day the patrons get to see a brand new day,” says Melton.

Ask any West Side Nut Clubber there is no such thing as a bad Fall Festival Day. So when deciding upon if they had a good day or a very good day the West Side Nut Club uses an unorthodox method to do its head count.

“We try to measure the attendance by the number of trash we throw away,” says Melton.

And sticking to the true West Nut Club fashion no details on how many people show up, but I did get a rough estimate on how much trash they expect to toss into the trucks.

A very rough estimate. “We’re expecting that we throw away a lot of trash,” says Melton.

After the trash is removed, they have a big group meal of whatever the Nut Club Chef is cooking up. The guys will be out again Thursday throwing trash and racking medians like usual.

Comments

comments