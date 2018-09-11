West Nile Prevention Continues in Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is continuing to perform Adult Mosquito Control (adulticiding) in areas where West Nile activity has been found.

So far this season, a total of five sample groups of mosquitoes from surveillance traps collected within Vanderburgh County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Positive sample groups have been found in 57 of the 92 counties in Indiana.

Adulticiding operations will take place in the evening time on September 13th, weather permitting. Fogging will begin approximately at 8:00PM and conclude by 12:00AM.

The spraying will be within two areas:

The Health Department is asking residents to:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged <2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants <3 years of age)

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters. Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

