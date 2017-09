Several samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Daviess County, Kentucky.

The Health Department says the samples came from specific traps, but they cannot pin point where. The Health Department is working with Owensboro officials to step up mosquito spraying.

They are also reminding people to eliminate standing water around their homes and to wear repellent.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

