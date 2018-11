Home Indiana Evansville West Franklin Street Rail Road Crossing Re-Opens After Repairs November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Drivers in Evansville will find they have an easier time getting around the west side of the city.

The West Franklin Street rail road crossing was re-opened on November 16th after being closed for repairs this week.

This repair marks the second time this year that CSX had requested to close the Franklin Street Crossing near Pigeon Creek to repair portions of the track where vehicles cross over.

Comments

comments