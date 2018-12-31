Home Indiana West Franklin Street Bars Offers Deals on New Year’s Eve December 31st, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Pretty soon 2018 will be a thing of the past.

Tonight folks will have their pick of bars and restaurants in Evansville all celebrating 2019.

Some bars have drink specials, others have food with entry, but I’m sure at 11:59 P.M. most bars will be full of people saying ‘Happy New Year’!

“It’s like the calm before the storm,” says Lamasco’s Bar and Grill bartender Zachary Hart.

“Everybody keeps warning me about this whole busy night.”

Bars on West Franklin street in Evansville are ready to end 2018 with a celebration.

Some bars like Maiden’s Brewery and Pub will have all levels open on New Year’s Eve, and are giving folks a deal with drink specials.

“With it being our first year we are really excited to see what the night has to offer for us. We do our beers in 32 ounce to go cans, so we made sure we got a bunch of extra of those in there,” says general manager Ryan Terch.

Lamasco’s Bar and Grill is also offering drink specials, beer buckets, Jello shots and much more to toast 2019, including live bands and a balloon drop as the clock strikes 12:00 A.M.

“I feel like people are going to bring in their own decorations, poppers, and everything is going to get real crazy and loud real fast. Every time that I have done it before has definitely been a mess to clean up by the end, but super fun while it is all going on,” says Hart.

Down on West Franklin, folks can get more than a drink at Piston’s Bar and Restaurant.

“If you come out early enough they will get a full stomach and a full night to dance the night away and have a good old time bringing the new year in with some fashion,” says Piston’s general manager Matt Dickerson.

2018 may be coming to an end, but folks in the Tri-State definitely know how to end one year, and bring in the new year with a bang.

“It’s going to be a party. We are going to be full wall to wall. It’s going to be an absolute party,” says Dickerson.

“We are getting excited for the countdown with our new T.V. here on the floor. We are going to get the countdown on the screen, and it will be a good time.”

Folks may be able to carry out alcoholic beverages in their original containers onto the sidewalks with permission of the bar.

As people are celebrating New Year’s Eve, make sure to follow all traffic rules to ensure everyone’s safety.

