Wesselman’s Name a Roach for Valentine’s Day

It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to show someone how much you love or hate them this year. Wesselman Nature Society is bringing back the opportunity to name their World Famous Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches.

For a $10 donation, your loved one (or not-so-loved one) will receive a personalized certificate to cherish for years to come as well as having their name posted in the Nature Center.

The “Sealed with a Hiss” package is $40, and includes a printed certificate with chocolate roaches.

This year they are offering an “Eternity” package which includes “Roach Brooch” with a $100 donation.

All the money raised with this program will go right back to Wesselman Nature Society.

Click here to sign up.



